Counsel: Court has jurisdiction over inhumane jail complaints

Federal public defender John Gorman said the District Court of Guam chief judge does have jurisdiction to hear the complaints from multiple prisoners who allege inhumane conditions at the Department of Corrections Hagåtña Detention Facility.

“This is not a civil lawsuit,” he states in a supplemental brief filed on Tuesday. “It is also undisputed that the defendants are in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and that the USMS is responsible for the safe, humane care and custody of those placed in its care.”

On Feb. 11, nine federal detainees and inmates appeared in the District Court of Guam to talk about “inhumane and unconstitutional conditions” at the prison, and to say their Eighth Amendment rights are being violated.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood told the U.S. Marshals Service to work with the Department of Corrections to immediately address the issues brought before the court.

So far, more than 45 local detainees and inmates at the Department of Corrections Hagåtña Detention Facility were bused to the DOC compound in Mangilao.

The move was made to alleviate overcrowding and to allow prison staff to clean and paint cells, and repair plumbing and lighting, prison officials said.

Another hearing is set for Feb. 24.