An attorney is looking to hear more about how conflicts of interest were dealt with between Attorney General Douglas Moylan and one of his former clients.

Jeremy Alvarez was charged with murder in 2020 in connection to the slaying of 77-year-old Sun Cha Park Allen, and up until he was elected as the island's chief legal officer, Moylan was Alvarez's defense attorney.

After the election, Moylan withdrew from the case and private attorney Haig Huynh was appointed to defend Alvarez.

In Huynh's first hearing as Alvarez's counsel Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam, he asked Judge Vernon Perez if he could hear testimony from the AG's office regarding the process of eliminating a conflict of interest. Huynh further asked whether a hearing could be held to hear the testimony.

Huynh said he didn't want to give the impression that he thought a "conflict wall" did not exist.

Perez asked Assistant Attorney General Matthew Shuck about dealing with requests similar to Huynh's in the past.

"I do know there is a wall in place," Shuck responded. "I personally do not know the specifics."

Perez, after taking into consideration Moylan's "lengthy" representation of Alvarez prior to being elected AG, said he intends to set the hearing per Huynh's request.

When The Guam Daily Post spoke to Moylan regarding his withdrawal in Alvarez's case, he explained, as attorney general, he would not be privy to decisions made in the case.

Reduced panel

Huynh also told Perez that, despite not currently working as a private attorney in criminal defense, he takes his appointment "very seriously" and does not want Alvarez's case to continue being delayed.

However, Huynh explained he is taking private leave to work on the case and indicated he may need to withdraw at a later date.

Perez said he appreciated Huynh's commitment and encouraged him to stay on the case due to the reduced private attorney panel.

"We have our private attorney panel, of normally 10, down to one person," Perez said, suggesting the parties return in March.