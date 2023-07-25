Counsel, to Moylan: UOG paid 'no such moneys' for indemnification

The University of Guam has told the attorney general it has "paid no such moneys" in relation to a resolution passed by its board of regents.

On July 19, Attorney General Douglas Moylan shared with local media that he received a response from UOG general counsel Anthony Camacho regarding resolution No. 23-30, which was passed by the UOG board of regents last month.

The resolution indemnifies, or covers payment for, UOG officials facing criminal charges who act in "good faith."

Moylan in his initial letter sent July 11 stated the resolution may be subject to criminal investigation and was not authorized by any Guam laws. In addition, Moylan requested that the UOG board meet to rescind the resolution or confirm if any money has been paid since the passage of the resolution.

On July 14, Camacho confirmed in a letter to Moylan that UOG had not.

"Your letter requested whether UOG paid any moneys, ... who such moneys have been paid to, what amounts were paid, (and) what efforts, if any, UOG has taken to recover such payments," Camacho wrote. "Be advised that UOG has paid no such moneys."

In a separate email, Camacho explained to Moylan the board would consider rescinding the resolution in their Nov. 16 meeting.

"I will be present at that meeting. ... You have my consent to discuss those issues with my client at the meeting," stated Camacho.