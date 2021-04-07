Count: Fewer Guamanians were homeless last year

The number of unsheltered homeless persons on Guam decreased last year by about 80 individuals to 682 compared to 2019, according to the latest Guam Homeless Point-in-Time Count. The total number of homeless who were residing in shelters fell slightly as well, dropping from 111 individuals in 2019 to 108 in 2020.

"When comparing the 2019 and 2020 final count, Guam experienced a 9.7% decrease in total unsheltered and sheltered persons experiencing homelessness," the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority stated in announcing the final PIT Count results.

Decreases marked the overall trend for 2020 compared to the prior year.

According to GHURA, the 2020 count also indicated a:

• 9% decrease in the number of homeless veterans compared to the prior year;

• 14% decrease in the number of households with accompanied youth;

• 44% decrease in the number of chronically homeless individuals; and

• a 74% decrease in the number of chronically homeless families.

The count also found that the number of homeless people suffering from chronic substance abuse fell slightly, dropping to 14 from 16 in 2019, but this is still double the figure cited in 2018, which was, in turn, a significant reduction from 2017 and 2016.

The number of homeless persons with severe mental illness also dropped in 2020, from 15 to nine.

The number of individuals who were victims of domestic abuse decreased from 16 to 15 in 2020. However, more of them were documented as unsheltered in 2020.

The number of homeless veterans fell to 21 from 23 in 2019, but was still higher than the 14 recorded in 2018.

Lack of transportation was again cited as the most common barrier to employment. The second most common was health conditions.

The count is conducted annually by the Guam Homeless Coalition, which comprises government agencies, nonprofit organizations and the private sector.

GHURA applies for federal funds and administers Guam's Continuum of Care homeless assistance program.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all members of the Coalition who work tirelessly each day to make a difference in the lives of those who are less fortunate," said GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna in the press release.

The government had been utilizing federal CARES Act funding to pay for homeless individuals to stay at the Global Dorm emergency shelter in Maite. In early March, officials announced that Guam received a $3 million federal grant to set up a permanent homeless shelter.

The 2020 count was conducted in January last year before the governor declared the public health emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of COVID-19, there are currently no plans to conduct the 2021 count, which would give an idea of the homeless population after the pandemic struck Guam and disrupted lives.

"The requirement to do the 2021 PIT count was waived by (the U.S. Housing and Urban Development). There is nothing to prohibit us from doing one on our own. But as it stands right now, there are no plans for this," Topasna said.