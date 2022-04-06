Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero confirmed she has started the 14-day countdown to begin phasing out the remaining pandemic restrictions facing residents, visitors and businesses.

At a public event held Wednesday, the governor told reporters the Department of Public Health and Social Services has certified Guam’s “COVID-19 community level” is low, utilizing metrics provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Per a recent executive order, this certification, along with Leon Guerrero’s acceptance, triggers two successive 14-day timeframes to ease COVID-19 mandates.

According to that order, 14 days after a low community level certification is “accepted” by the governor, all previous and current restrictions on social gatherings, social distancing requirements, and mandatory mask wearing in outdoor settings will end.

Fourteen days after the first set of restrictions are phased out, “individuals shall no longer be required to wear masks in public,” the order mandates.

On Wednesday morning, Leon Guerrero told reporters she accepted the DPHSS certification.

“Fourteen days from now, you will see a lifting of the mask mandate outdoors … and lifting social gathering restrictions and social distancing. And then, 14 days from there, we will lift the mask indoors,” the governor said. “This is, of course, contingent on stabilizing and making sure we’re still at (a) low risk level.”

Leon Guerrero previously said that she will continue to monitor any spikes in COVID-19 cases or hospitalizations related to the lifting of restrictions, and would reinstate mandates like mask-wearing should she feel they are needed again.