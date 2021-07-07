Thousands of designer printed purses, pouches, wallets and even face masks have been confiscated by the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency in recent months.

The agency confirmed in a news release on Tuesday that 23,600 counterfeit items were seized.

The items have designer prints that include brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Nike, and Adidas, according to Customs.

The bulk of the seized items were fake designer printed face masks, which have been on the rise since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials stated.

“The Customs and Quarantine Agency will continue to seize items that infringe upon registered intellectual property rights to protect residents from counterfeit or dangerous products and safeguard our tourism industry and market,” said CQA Director Ike Peredo.

Guam Customs did not disclose where the items originated. And officials didn't say whether there was any other action taken, including whether anyone was cited or arrested.

Customs officials, according to the press release, currently have 19 intellectual property rights cases awaiting the Office of the Attorney General of Guam’s disposition.