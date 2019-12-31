The Guam Visitors Bureau will host a fireworks display and a photo contest at the Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park tonight. Festivities start at 5 p.m. and end at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1.

Even after the countdown of the decade has ended and New Year's greetings are exchanged, there still remains much holiday fun for families - from what is turning into a Guam Visitors Bureau Christmas tradition with the Worlds of Wonder Christmas display to the decades-long Christmas village that originated at the St. Fidelis Friary in Sinajana and now has a new home at the Agana Shopping Center.

However, it is New Year's Eve today, and there's much to wax nostalgic on as we kiss the 2010s goodbye. If you're looking for celebrations that look forward, check out these New Year's Eve events.

However you spend your day, send some of your celebration photos to goodnews@postguam.com.

Hilton Guam Resort & Spa

• 2020 New Year's Eve Party at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa. Join in the celebration at the Hilton Tree Bar and ring in 2020 in style with its Red, White and Blue extravangaza. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Tree Bar will be rocking as the Phoenix Stage Band provides the live entertainment. Open bar is $60 for single and $100 for couple. Or, take advantage of the VIP Sparkling Wine Open Bar for $85 per person.

Westin Resort Guam

• Cheers to 2020 at the Westin Resort Guam. Paradise-themed drink specials, a live DJ and raffle prizes are on tap for the night. Complimentary admission for Taste, Prego, Starlight dinner guests and in-house guests. $20 for general admission. Party starts at 10 p.m. and closes off at 1 a.m.

Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort

• Tanduay Havana Night at The Point in the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort from 9 p.m. to midnight. Cha-cha or mambo with your favorite partner and welcome the new year at the Sheraton. Free pupus and an open bar along with a private fireworks show are on tap for the night.

The Beach

The Beach Bar will be hosting its countdown party starting at 10 p.m. Dance under the stars with Music Sensation and ring in 2020 with the island's most popular beach restaurant. Free admission for the entire night.

Shamrocks Pub and Eatery

Inspired by the spirit and party-first attitude of the 1920s and the Great Gatsby, Shamrocks Pub will be hosting a 2020 Speakeasy Party to welcome the new year. Dress in the style of the Daisy Buchanan or Nick Carraway and Jay Gatsby and welcome the new year. Enjoy drink specials and a champagne toast at midnight.

Dusit Thani Guam Resort

Celebrate the new year with the Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Partygoers get an all-access pass indoors and outdoors to the lounge and terrace. Sit by the pool or relax at the Tasi Grill and listen to the music of Monster Squad or DJ Jay Edwards thoughout the night. Tickets are $90 for single and $175 per couple.

The Globe Nightclub Masquerade

If masks and money are your thing, party out at The Globe for New Year's Eve. Party starts at 8 p.m. with the club closing at 2 a.m. Opportunities for cash grabs with the $1,000 Balloon Drop or $500 for the best Instagram shot abound throughout the night. Guam's EJ Flores will provide the beats to keep you going through the night.

Kento's Guam, Hyatt Regency Guam

Join Kento's Guam as it celebrates the New Year's Eve 2020: A Diamond Anniversary at the Hyatt Regency Guam. Don't miss out on a special evening that celebrates 10 years of live performances with Instajam and Super Club on stage or the master mixologist stylings of DJ Ryan and DJ Larry Lizama on vinyls. Tickets are on sale for $20, which includes two drinks and appetizers. Patron Margarita shots are on special for $1 all night. Ring in the new year with countdown toast and $500 balloon drop. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

MWR New Year's Eve party

Countdown to 2020 at Torpedoes & Tomahawks. The party starts 8 p.m., Dec. 31. Tickets are on sale for $15 and be bought at Torpedoes & Tomahawks at Naval Base Guam.

Worlds of Wonder

Colorful and brightly lit, the Christmas array, which is sponsored by the Guam Visitors Bureau, started Dec. 5 and will run until the end of the month. The lights turn on nightly from 6-10 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The lights are on extended hours Friday to Sunday when they close at 11 p.m. The holiday array is located next to Tumon Sands Plaza. The annual display features Santa's elves, his reindeer and a tropical Christmas theme that embraces the Hafa Adai spirit. Expect a crowd, but take the family for a free evening of beautiful pictures and enjoy the colors of Tumon.

Governor's Holiday Home & Christmas Festival

• Holiday Home at Government House in Agana Heights is open from 6-8:30 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays until Jan. 7.

• Christmas lights at the Guam Museum and Skinner Plaza will be lit at sundown until Jan. 7. Check out live entertainment at the outdoor stage every Saturday.

Hilton Holiday Train

The Holiday Train at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa is on display at the main lobby. Proceeds of this year's event will go to the Autism Community Together. For more information, call 646-1835 ext. 5501.

'Let There Be Peace' St. Fidelis Friary Christmas Village Display

The annual Christmas display returns to the Agana Shopping Center, open from 6–9 p.m. until Jan. 6. There is no entrance fee.