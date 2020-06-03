A woman indicted in connection to the repeated sexual assault of a teenage girl was recently released by the Department of Corrections and placed under house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas signed the order of conditional release for Natasha Renee Quitugua Peters, 46, on May 28.

She was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered by the court to have no contact with and to stay away from the alleged victim.

She has been in custody since she and her husband and codefendant, Duayne Richard Peters, 46, were arrested in February.

Natasha Peters was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct via complicity as first-degree felonies.

Despite strong opposition from the prosecution, Judge Barcinas also allowed Duayne Peters to be released from prison on April 17.

He was released to a third-party custodian after he posted part of his $20,000 bail. Duayne Peters is also under house arrest and electronic monitoring, court records state. He was also ordered to have no contact and stay away from the alleged victim.

Duayne Peters was indicted on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies and including a special allegation of vulnerable victim.

Complaint

According to court documents, an 18-year-old girl told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her. The alleged incidents started when she was about 11 or 12 years old, and continued through January 2019.

In one alleged incident, the teen told authorities she was on the bed as Duayne and Natasha Peters were having sex.

Natasha Peters allegedly admitted to police that she and her husband included the teen and that Duayne Peters had sex with them both, documents state. Natasha Peters also allegedly admitted to incidents when the girl was 9 or 10 years old, documents state.