A couple from Mangilao were arrested by conservation officers on suspicion of collecting sea cucumbers in the Piti Bomb Holes Marine Preserve.

Department of Agriculture conservation officers were on patrol on Sunday when they noticed a vehicle parked across from the Toves Piti Mart on the beachside.

A man and woman were seen allegedly processing sea cucumbers in a bucket.

Kesner Taketomy Rysdam, 51, and KM Soda, 48, were arrested and charged with illegal fishing in the Piti Bomb Holes Preserve.

The processed sea cucumbers were confiscated.