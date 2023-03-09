A couple pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from allegedly influencing jurors in their 2018 drug trial.

Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser Martinez appeared in the District Court of Guam on Wednesday morning following a superseding indictment accusing them of conspiracy to obstruct justice by endeavoring to influence jurors.

Prior to the new indictment, the couple were charged with jury tampering in October 2022 related to their 2018 drug trial that resulted in a mistrial.

The Martinezes pleaded not guilty to all charges before Magistrate Judge Heather Kennedy, who also allowed the couple to remain on pretrial release.

Alleged conspiracy

In 2018, Raymond Martinez and Juanita Martinez went on trial, for the second time, after they were accused of bringing $2.5 million worth of illegal drugs to the island from California.

It was, ultimately, deemed a mistrial and the case was transferred to the Central District of California, where the pair pleaded guilty and were subsequently sentenced to four years in federal prison and placed on one year of supervised release.

Upon returning to Guam, they were accused of jury tampering and the superseding indictment, for the first time, revealed alleged details surrounding the conspiracy.

The documents state, in particular, retired Guam Police Department officer John “Boom” Mantanona, who was hired as an investigator by the Martinez couple, was a coconspirator in the case and allegedly helped the defendants “corruptly influence” two jurors and an alternate juror to issue a not guilty verdict.

Mantanona has been charged in connection to the jury tampering in a second case that also alleges he was part of a drug trafficking conspiracy.

In addition to paying the jurors $1,000 cash for giving a favorable verdict to Raymond Martinez and Juanita Martinez, Mantanona, allegedly, “would call persons to attend the Martinez-Moser trial in order to influence jurors by their presence to vote (not guilty),” according to the indictment, which also stated Mantanona paid people he recruited $100 to influence the jurors.

Federal prosecutors also allege Raymond Martinez and Juanita Martinez called Mantanona over the phone to thank him for the not guilty verdict before stating, “Oh s---, … let's not talk about it on the phone,” documents allege.

One of the men recruited to assist in the conspiracy was Mantanona's brother, William Mantanona, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August 2021 to six months in prison, Post files state.

Although most jurors remain anonymous and identified by their initials in the superseding indictment, one of the jurors, Gregorio Tyquiengco, was charged and pleaded guilty to jury tampering in September 2019. He has yet to be sentenced, federal records show.