Police arrested a couple Friday morning after they led police on a chase that ended in Maite.

Officers assigned to the Tumon Precinct Command attempted to stop a bronze BMW in Tumon.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the vehicle refused to comply and made attempts to elude officers, the Guam Police Department said in a statement.

At one point in the pursuit, the BMW collided with a marked patrol cruiser on Route 16 in Barrigada, police stated.

The chase ended a few miles later on Route 8 by the traffic light at CarsPlus in Maite with no further incident, police said.

The driver, later identified as Sterling Alika Crisostomo, 43, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, assault on a police officer, eluding a police officer, reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was booked and confined.

The passenger, later identified as Leialoha Camacho Crisostomo, 39, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and guilt established by complicity. She was booked and released.