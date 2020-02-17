Two people have been placed under arrest after a woman alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by a couple known to the victim while she was in middle and high school.

Natasha Quitugua Peters, 46, and Duayne Richard Peters, 46, each faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and child abuse.

Natasha Peters has also been charged with guilt established by complicity and conspiracy, while Duayne Peters faces an additional charge of family violence.

The Guam Police Department’s Domestic Assault Response Team made the arrest.

The woman reported the allegations to authorities on March 3, 2019.

After multiple failed attempts to locate the couple, detectives learned that Duayne Peters had relocated to Saipan. Officers worked with the U.S Department of Homeland Security to place a "hold" on him, police said.

He was captured on Feb. 15 at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport after he arrived back on Guam.

Both were interviewed at GPD headquarters and are now being held in a detention facility.