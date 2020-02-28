A husband and his wife have been arrested and charged after a girl told school officials she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her on two separate occasions, according to the Guam Police Department.

The incidents allegedly took place in 2018 in Santa Rita and 2019 in Barrigada.

Police officers allegedly were told that the girl had talked to her older sibling, who then informed their mother. However, police said, the victim's mother told them not to talk to anyone else.

The defendants were transported to the Central Precinct Command for further interviews.

Officers later arrested:

Gilbert Florendo Kusterbeck, 45, on suspicion of second-degree criminal sexual conduct; child abuse and family violence; and

Monalisa Cabrera Kusterbeck, 47, on suspicion of child abuse and family violence.

The two were booked and confined at the Department of Corrections. Their case has been sent to the Office of the Attorney General of Guam for prosecution, police said.