A couple whose car ran out of gas on Jan. 7 ended up being arrested on drug possession charges.

Around 2:50 p.m. that day, police saw John Chaz Pablo Sahagon removing a gas can from the trunk of a car that was pulled off on the side of the road, according to court documents filed in the Superior Court of Guam. Sahagon told police that his car had run out of gas and he had called a friend for help.

Police saw Jessica Indalecio Smith sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle with a 7-month-old infant on her lap.

Sahagon told police he didn’t have a driver’s license or vehicle registration, documents state.

Police obtained consent to search both the vehicle and Smith’s purse. Police found two plastic straws that were heat-sealed with white residue they suspected to be methamphetamine in the purse. Police also found a small, clear, resealable bag with white residue that later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. Smith said she didn’t own the items but had placed them in her bag when police arrived. Sahagon allegedly said they belonged to him, documents state.

On the floor of the front passenger seat, police also found small, clear, resealable bags with white residue that later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, court documents state. Sahagon allegedly admitted these were his as well, documents state.

Sahagon, 29, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and expired registration as a violation, documents state.

Smith, 24, was charged with possession of Schedule II controlled substance.