A girl told school officials that she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her on two separate occasions, according to the Guam Police Department.

The incidents allegedly took place in 2018 in Santa Rita and 2019 in Barrigada.

Police officers allegedly were told that the girl had talked to her older sibling who then informed their mother. However, police said, the victim's mother told them not to talk to anyone else.

Both the victim’s mother and the defendant were transported to the Central Precinct Command for further interviews. And officers later arrested:

Gilbert Florendo Kusterbeck, 45-year-old, for the offenses of second-degree criminal sexual conduct; child abuse and family violence.

Monalisa Cabrera Kusterbeck, 47-year-old, for the offenses of child abuse and family violence.

They were booked and confined at the Department of Corrections. Their case has been sent to the Office of the Attorney General of Guam for prosecution, police said.