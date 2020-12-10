A couple has been charged in the Superior Court of Guam for allegedly failing to follow the rules of a government isolation facility that houses people who have COVID-19.

On Nov. 16, Ryan Athony Taijeron, 23, was at Bayview Hotel. He was seen walking with an unknown woman, later identified as 22-year-old Brittany Flores, outside of his room. He told a customs officer he had been locked out. The officer told the defendants to return to their rooms.

At the Command Post, the officer confirmed that Taijeron was the only person assigned to his room. Two staff nurses checked the room. Taijeron denied the presence of a woman. However, one of the nurses saw women’s slippers inside the door of the room and informed the Guam Police Department officer at the facility.

The GPD officer went to the room and told Taijeron that the staff were aware that a woman was there. Taijeron allegedly admitted his girlfriend was with him. The officer ordered Flores out of hiding and she allegedly admitted that she had been dropped off at the isolation facility. They also told the officer that Taijeron let her in and was about to leave when the officer caught them, court documents state.

There were more than 80 COVID-19 positive individuals at the facility, according to court documents. Taijeron confirmed that, upon checking into the facility, he was read the rules pertaining to his quarantine. The rules included the following: "no visitors are allowed on the premises at all times."