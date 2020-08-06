Duayne Richard Peters and his wife and co-defendant Natasha Renee Quitugua Peters could go to trial separately in the Superior Court of Guam.

The couple were indicted in connection with the alleged repeated sexual assault of a teenage girl.

Duayne Peters’ defense attorney, Samuel Teker, filed a motion to sever the couple's case. A hearing was held before Judge Arthur Barcinas on Tuesday.

The prosecution requested that the court give it more time to respond to the request.

Both defendants remain out of jail while awaiting trial.

Natasha Peters’ request to the dismiss the indictment filed against her will also be argued in court at a later date.

Defense attorney Peter Santos contends inappropriate prosecution, arguing that his client “cannot legally be found guilty of criminal facilitation of the alleged crimes … because she did not induce, aid or participate in the crimes.”

She was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct via complicity as first-degree felonies.

Duayne Peters was charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all as first-degree felonies and including a special allegation of a vulnerable victim.

According to court documents, an 18-year-old woman told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her. The alleged incidents started when she was about 11 or 12 years old, and continued through January 2019.

Natasha Peters admitted to police that she and her husband included the child and that Duayne Peters had sex with them both, adding that incidents occurred when the girl was 9 or 10 years old, court documents state.