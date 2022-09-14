A married couple was charged after two girls told authorities they'd been sexually assaulted more than once by the same man, according to court documents.

On Sept. 9, Child Protective Services made a criminal sexual conduct complaint involving an 11-year-old girl, who reported Rodney Martinez Aguon had been sexually assaulting her since she was 4 or 5 years old, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

The girl said she tried "yelling and fighting," but no one was in the house.

She then said it happened again three or four months ago and there was another incident in the shower, according to the complaint.

The second child, a 10-year-old girl, told police when she was around 3 or 4 years old, Rodney Aguon locked her in a bedroom, took off her clothes and raped her, according to the complaint.

The 10-year-old girl further stated Aguon would "mate" with her "a lot" and had "threatened to spank her with his slipper" if she refused, the complaint stated.

Rodney Aguon admitted to sexually assaulting both girls throughout the years.

Specifically, Rodney Aguon admitted he sexually assaulted the 11-year-old girl when she was 5, 6, and 8 years old. Rodney Aguon further said he raped her in July of this year, according to the complaint.

Rodney Aguon added he tried sexually assaulting the 10-year-old girl when she was 6, but his wife, Geraldine Aguon, caught him, so nothing happened. He tried again in July 2020, according to the complaint.

Geraldine Aguon was interviewed later and told police she remembered several incidents with her husband and the minors and never kept them away nor filed charges, despite knowing the incidents occurred, the complaint stated.

Rodney Aguon was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies.

Geraldine Aguon was charged with two counts of child abuse as misdemeanors.