A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of abusing three children known to them.

Gregorio Teregeyo Romolor, 44, was charged with four counts of child abuse and three counts of family violence as misdemeanors.

Marcelina Clarissa Basaliso Romolor, 33, was charged with child abuse as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, one victim told police that she and her siblings were abused by a man known to them while a woman known to them watched.

The victim told police the alleged abuse had been going on for more than 10 years, adding that Gregorio Romolor would use anything within reach, such as mops and brooms, to hit them.

The victim said she got into an argument with Gregorio Romolor last summer when he allegedly threw scissors at her, cutting her hand.

She also alleged that he punched her face twice last December after he accused her of taking money from him, saying, "If you don't tell me where it is, I'm going to break your face."

The victim told officers he also punched her face last month after the two got into an argument at the beach, documents state.

Gregorio Romolor also was accused of punching a 13-year-old and kicking an 11-year-old in the shin, documents state.

Marcelina Romolor allegedly did nothing to prevent the abuse, according to court documents.

The latest alleged incident occurred Monday when Gregorio Romolor allegedly squeezed the youngest victim by the jaw and poked his thigh with a car key.