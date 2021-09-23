A couple arrested after two teenage boys were found injured, tied up for days, beaten and left to starve has denied the charges in an indictment handed down against them.

David Michael Martinez Quinata, 37, and Sherrie Antoinette Taijeron Nauta, 29, each pleaded not guilty to two counts of child abuse and felonious restraint, both as third-degree felonies. Nauta was also charged with assault as a misdemeanor.

Both appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

Quinata and Nauta have since been released from prison and are scheduled to appear back in court at a later date.

According to court documents, the victims, ages 13 and 16, alleged that the couple bound them with rope for up to three days, punched and kicked them multiple times, and kept them from having any food or water or using the bathroom.

However, Nauta told police that she, along with Quinata, would tell the boys to stop hurting themselves, but said they wouldn't listen.

She subsequently admitted that Quinata was the one who tied up the boys when they didn't listen and that she saw Quinata use a rope to tie them to a safety gate where they were left for about a week, the prosecution stated in court documents.

One of the teens also told police he has been tied up multiple times in the past several years.