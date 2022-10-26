Couple denies jury tampering

A couple accused of jury tampering in a 2019 drug trial pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser Martinez appeared in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday afternoon to enter a plea of not guilty to the charge of obstructing justice by endeavoring to influence a juror in a 2019 drug trial.

In the trial, both Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser Martinez were defendants accused of driving a car in California that contained almost eight pounds of methamphetamine. It was the second trial for the couple that eventually ended in a mistrial, court documents state.

After the mistrials, the case was transferred to the Central District of California, where the Martinezes pleaded guilty and were subsequently sentenced to four years in federal prison and placed on one year of supervised release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Raymond Martinez and Juanita Martinez have since moved back to Guam and were charged last week with jury tampering.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, after accepting their not guilty pleas, set the couple's trial to begin Dec. 28.

They will remain on pretrial release until then and were ordered not to contact any of the jurors from the 2019 trial or brothers John "Boom" Mantanona and William Mantanona, who were charged in separate cases connected to the jury tampering.

The brothers allegedly met with a juror in the Martinez couple's case to discuss the verdict and encourage the juror to become the foreman of the jury and volunteer to vote not guilty, Post files state.