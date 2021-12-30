A man and woman accused of tying up, brutally beating, and starving two teenage boys known to them denied the allegations filed against them in a superseding indictment in the Superior Court of Guam.

David Michael Martinez Quinata, 38, and Sherrie Antoinette Taijeron Nauta, 30, were each indicted and pleaded not guilty to six counts of child abuse as a third-degree felony, six counts of felonious restraint as a third-degree felony, along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, six counts of aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and two counts of failure to provide as a misdemeanor.

Nauta is also charged with three counts of assault as a misdemeanor.

A superseding indictment was handed down against the duo on Dec. 2.

Both appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Tuesday for arraignment and waived their rights to a speedy trial.

The pair are scheduled to appear back in court at a later date before Judge Maria Cenzon.

Complaint

According to court documents, the victims, ages 13 and 16, alleged that the couple bound them with rope for up to three days, punched and kicked them multiple times, and kept them from having any food or water or using the bathroom.

However, Nauta told police that she, along with Quinata, would tell the boys to stop hurting themselves, but said they wouldn't listen.

She subsequently admitted that Quinata was the one who tied up the boys when they didn't listen and that she saw Quinata use a rope to tie them to a safety gate where they were left for about a week, the prosecution stated in court documents.

One of the teens also told police he has been tied up multiple times in the past several years.