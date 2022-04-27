A couple indicted on allegations that they abused a toddler and a teenager known to them denied the charges filed against them in the Superior Court of Guam.

Jason Vince Leon Guerrero, 29, and Deeana Marie Babauta, 26, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Tuesday.

Both waived their rights to a speedy trial.

Leon Guerrero and Babauta were charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, and child abuse.

The pair have since been released from jail.

The alleged incident occurred in Malesso' last month.

Babauta allegedly slapped the face of the 2-year-old child, then punched the 16-year-old victim before placing the teen in a rear-naked choke.

Court documents state Leon Guerrero grabbed the toddler by the neck, then encouraged Babauta to attack the teen.

Leon Guerrero and Babauta were arrested prior to the alleged abuse on drug possession charges, Post files state.