Couple faces new conspiracy charges in jury tampering case

A man and woman charged with jury tampering now face charges related to the planning involved in the alleged scheme.

Raymond John Martinez Jr. and Juanita Moser Martinez stand accused in the District Court of Guam of an additional two counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice by endeavoring to influence jurors.

The new allegation comes by way of a superseding indictment filed Wednesday.

According to Post files, Raymond Martinez and Juanita Martinez were charged in October 2022 with one charge of jury tampering related to their 2018 drug trial in the District Court of Guam that resulted in a mistrial.

The superseding indictment also alleges retired Guam Police Department officer John "Boom" Mantanona, who was hired as an investigator by the Martinez couple, was a co-conspirator in the case and allegedly helped the defendants "corruptly influence" two jurors and an alternate juror to issue a not guilty verdict.

In addition to paying the jurors $1,000 cash for giving a favorable verdict to Raymond Martinez and Juanita Martinez, Mantanona allegedly "would call persons to attend the Martinez-Moser trial in order to influence jurors by their presence to vote (not guilty)," according to the indictment, which also stated Mantanona paid people he recruited $100 to influence the jurors.

Federal prosecutors also allege Raymond Martinez and Juanita Martinez called Mantanona over the phone to thank him for the not guilty verdict before stating, "Oh s---, ... let's not talk about it on the phone," documents allege.

The trial the charges stem from was the second of two for Raymond Martinez and Juanita Martinez, who were accused of bringing $2.5 million worth of illegal drugs to the island from California.

After their second mistrial, the case was transferred to the Central District of California, where the pair pleaded guilty and were subsequently sentenced to four years in federal prison and placed on one year of supervised release.

Raymond Martinez and Juanita Martinez are scheduled to answer to the new charges on March 8.

Others charged

Although most jurors remain anonymous and identified by their initials in the superseding indictment, one of the jurors, Gregorio Tyquiengco, had been charged and pleaded guilty to jury tampering in September 2019. He has yet to be sentenced, federal records show.

One of the men Mantanona recruited to assist in the conspiracy, his brother William Mantanona, also has pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August 2021 to six months in prison, Post files state.

John Mantanona also was charged with jury tampering, in addition to drug conspiracy charges, but is awaiting trial.

Recently unsealed federal records allege John Mantanona used his contacts at GPD, particularly his cousin Kenneth Mantanona, who was a captain in the department at the time, to help drug traffickers remain undetected by law enforcement. Kenneth Mantanona was the chief of the criminal investigation division and was responsible for overseeing the Mandaña Drug Task Force.

Kenneth Mantanona, however, is not facing any charges in the District Court of Guam.

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio confirmed in a Feb. 23 press conference that no current officers at GPD are being investigated by the FBI, but also could not confirm if Kenneth Mantanona is being investigated.

Ignacio stated the department is conducting an internal investigation regarding the released records, which has to be completed in 90 days, Post files state.