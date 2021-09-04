A couple arrested in a case that alleges that two teenage boys who were found injured, tied up for days, beaten and left to starve have been indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

David Michael Martinez Quinata, 37, and Sherrie Antoinette Taijeron Nauta, 29, each face charges of two counts of child abuse and felonious restraint, both as third-degree felonies. Nauta was also charged with assault as a misdemeanor.

The two are scheduled to answer the charges in court on Sept. 22.

Both have since been released from prison on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

This isn’t the first time Quinata was arrested on child abuse charges.

The alleged victims who are brothers, ages 13 and 16, were last reported to be in the custody of Child Protective Services, within the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

According to court documents, the victims alleged that the couple bound them with rope for up to three days, punched and kicked them multiple times, and kept them from having any food or water or using the bathroom.

However, defendant Nauta told police that she, along with Quinata, would tell the boys to stop hurting themselves, but said they don’t listen.

Nauta subsequently admitted that Quinata was the one who tied up the victims when they didn’t listen and that she saw him use a rope to tie them to a safety gate where they were left for about a week, the prosecution stated in court documents.

One teen also allegedly told police that he has been tied up multiple times in the past several years.