A grand jury indictment was handed down for murder suspects Rudy Quinata and his girlfriend, Joyner Scott Sked.

"The pair are accused of recklessly causing the death of Daniel Quinata Sanchez earlier this month. The former mayor was found lifeless in Quinata's home after police officers were called upon to do a welfare check," said prosecuting attorney Brendlynn Joseph.

The indictment charges the couple with murder as a first-degree felony and assault as a second-degree felony. The charges against Sked are accompanied by a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Sanchez was the mayor of Umatac from 2005 to 2009. The magistrate complaint against the couple said he was beaten and stabbed at least 10 times.

Police noted a hammer and pair of scissors covered with blood and left at the scene.

The events transpired April 1. Sanchez had been dead a couple of days before police discovered him in a padlocked shack where Quinata lived, documents state.

Sked allegedly bragged to a witness about the gruesome acts committed against the former mayor. According to court documents, she invoked her right to remain silent when police apprehended her. Quinata, however, allegedly told police that "Joyner did it."

The attorney general's office presented the case to the grand jury on April 13. The panel of 16 to 23 community members was presented with evidence and returned a true bill.