Three people are facing illegal drug possession charges after being accused in two separate cases in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

In one case, police were executing a search warrant at a home in Talo’fo’fo on Tuesday morning when they spotted two suspects inside a car parked in the yard.

A man and a woman allegedly admitted to police that they had drugs inside the car before authorities found 15 baggies with methamphetamine, cut straws with the drug, and two glass pipes with meth residue.

Jason Vince Leon Guerrero, 29, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony.

Deeana Marie Babauta, 26, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Babauta allegedly admitted the drugs found were methamphetamine or "ice" but denied owning the drugs.

Officers also found .52 grams of meth and a baggie with oxycodone pills inside her pocket, court documents state.

When asked what was in her pocket, Babauta allegedly told police, in part: "it's 'ice' but it's not mine, it belongs to my boyfriend," referring to Leon Guerrero.

Leon Guerrero allegedly admitted to owning the drugs, adding that he was selling them to make ends meet.

Meth in baggie fell out of pocket

In a separate case, Carl William Cabrera, 51, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.

Police pulled him over in Dededo for not having a front license plate before they found meth inside a small baggie that fell out of his pants pocket, documents state.

Authorities noted the license plate was not registered to the vehicle that the suspect was driving.

Cabrera has two warrants out for his arrest in connection with drug possession cases reported in 2020 and 2021.