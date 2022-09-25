Couple: Policy over decedent lots unfair

John and Elaine Santos had hoped to build on property left behind by John Santos' late parents, but have encountered a pitfall trying to obtain a permit to build a septic tank and leaching field on the property - the Guam Environmental Protection Agency won't allow it.

The lot, about a quarter acre large and located off Ysengsong Road in Dededo, sits on top of the Groundwater Protection Zone (GPZ), a designation for areas where the majority of Guam's drinking water is located.

Guam Water Quality Standards state that land use guidelines and performance standards should be applied in all appropriate circumstances within the GPZ and over Guam's northern aquifer, including a limitation of at least half an acre for septic systems.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"High density residential development, more than one dwelling per one-half acre, should not occur without adequate public sewer service," the rules state.

But the couple is calling the situation unfair, as it appears parental subdivisions are being considered whereas decedent estates like theirs are not.

"We can't do anything with our property. ... I want to build something there. I want to make use of my inheritance and not just sitting there as a liability," John Santos told The Guam Daily Post.

Despite rules governing land on top of the GPZ, GEPA is continuing to accept and review permit applications for septic systems located on parental subdivision lots of about a quarter acre or larger, a practice that has been in place since 1997. GEPA has submitted a question to the Office of the Attorney General regarding this.

Realtor Gina Campos said she learned in May that people with land of less than half an acre were unable to obtain building clearances if their land is a decedent estate. She informed John Santos of the situation, who inquired with GEPA in June.

Campos and the Santos couple pointed to a portion of subdivision law that exempts assets of decedent estates and parental subdivisions from required improvements, which includes provisions on sanitary sewage disposal.

But GEPA noted that the exemptions only refer to that specific portion of law, meaning other provisions and rules or regulations established elsewhere still are enforceable or mandated. Specifically, Guam Water Quality Standards still apply, according to GEPA.

"While the situation may be unfavorable for the couple impacted, Guam EPA is charged with conserving, protecting, maintaining, and improving the quality of Guam's waters for human consumption," the agency stated.

Still, GEPA continues to review permits for septic systems on parental subdivisions that are less than half an acre large.

1997 guidance

Back in June, John Santos wrote to Capt. Brian Bearden, the GEPA Water Division director, seeking a written explanation as to why the agency would not allow a permit to build a septic system on their property.

Bearden explained that there were two regulations governing restrictions on lot sizes for septic systems. The first is the Water Quality Standards. The second is the zoning law, which mandates GEPA to set lot sizes and set-back on properties above the northern aquifer.

"Guam EPA apparently established minimum lot sizes by memoranda to the Department of Land Management dated Sept. 8, 1997, and later updated Nov. 10, 2009, to include unzoned properties. ... Note that the only exception to the half-acre requirement in these memos ... is for parental subdivision lots. There is no mention of decedent lots," Bearden wrote.

GEPA requested a legal opinion from the OAG in April 2019 to answer whether lot size exceptions under Guam's land laws supersede GEPA's environmental regulations. The specific question was whether GEPA could "legally permit a septic system on a lot of less than one half acre size over the Northern Guam Aquifer," according to the agency.

"Because the origin of this request was complaints from developers and DLM that parental subdivision lots are exempted by law from the specific (residential) density requirements under Guam's Water Quality Standards, Guam EPA leadership decided to continue the previous practice of permitting septic systems on parental lots until an answer was provided by the OAG. At the time, no one was requesting such exemptions for decedent lots," Bearden wrote to John Santos in June.

As of their correspondence, the opinion was still pending. The OAG has not provided the Post with an update on the opinion.

Exception's origin unclear

GEPA told the Post that it was unclear if the 1997 decision on the parental subdivision exception came from the agency's board or its administrator. But because the authority was not clear, GEPA has not changed the practice.

"The current Guam Water Quality Standards applies to all land within the designated groundwater protection zone, which indicates the half-acre limitation for septic systems. This regulation does not include any variances for lot type or history and therefore is interpreted by GEPA to apply to all existing and future lots within the GPZ as of the date that particular regulation was adopted. However, GEPA is continuing to accept and review permit applications for septic systems located on parental subdivision lots of 9,600 square feet (892 sq. m) or larger, pending a legal opinion from the OAG for this particular lot type only," GEPA stated.

From that statement, it appears whatever opinion results from the OAG would only affect how GEPA handles parental subdivisions on top of the GPZ.

Frustration

John Santos said he was recommended to seek assistance from the Legislature, but other than a couple of acknowledgments, there hadn't been much feedback from lawmakers.

"We can't even get an appointment. They're so busy right now, but when they were campaigning, they're going out there meeting and greeting the people, 'Come in and help me and do all this.' But then when we need them, they can't even give us the time of the day," Elaine Santos said of their efforts to contact lawmakers, the frustration palpable in her voice.

Campos said they are waiting on a response from Sen. Sabina Perez's office regarding GEPA's authority, and that they have also started meeting with the lieutenant governor.

"There is a question as to why GEPA is basically singling out decedent estate owners in this particular issue," Campos said.

GEPA said it is exploring options that would allow more development in limited exceptions with additional requirements that would protect the aquifer. But those options would require changes in law, according to GEPA.

The agency also told the Post that regardless of the state of the law, the agency sees the need for legislative changes to allow more advanced technology in the construction of individual wastewater treatment facilities, and to expand enforcement options.

"Currently, the only enforcement tool under the Toilet Facilities and Sewage Disposal Law and the Individual Wastewater Disposal Systems Regulations is criminal penalties. Also, the options for individual wastewater disposal are so limited that Guam EPA cannot permit anything other than a septic tank and leaching field, even when alternatives would be more protective of the environment. Any changes to the law would render an opinion moot," the agency stated.