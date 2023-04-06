A couple accused of jury tampering is seeking all evidence connected to the investigation of a retired police officer who is also accused of jury tampering along with drug trafficking.

About a week after Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser Martinez pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice by endeavoring to influence jurors, Raymond Martinez's defense counsel filed a motion to receive more evidence from the federal government.

The couple are accused of influencing jurors in their 2018 drug trial that resulted in a mistrial.

According to court documents, retired Guam Police Department officer John “Boom” Mantanona, who was hired as an investigator by the Martinez couple, is believed to be a coconspirator in the case and is a cooperating witness for the government.

Raymond Martinez's defense attorney, Peter Perez, states in his motion filed March 16 that he received 442 pages and 17 audio recordings worth of discovery related to the investigation of his client, but is asking for more – all records of the investigation related to Mantanona in the jury tampering incident as well as drug trafficking.

Perez also states the case is “barred by double jeopardy” due to the Martinez couple having already pleaded guilty in California to drug charges after the 2018 mistrial.

"(The) case is barred by double jeopardy, is a product of vindictive prosecution, constitutes outrageous government conduct, and breaches the parties' California plea agreements,” Perez wrote, requesting communications between the United States Attorney Offices in Guam and California.

On Monday, the attorney for Juanita Moser Martinez, Joseph Razzano, joined Perez's motion for Raymond Martinez.

While the federal prosecutors have until Friday to submit opposition to the Martinez couple's joined motion, they had previously asked the court for a protective order for evidence in an attempt to keep documents under seal and unavailable for public view.

Perez responded with an opposition, in which portions are redacted, and asked the court for the motion to be denied due to there not being “good cause,” court documents state.

Superseding indictment

Upon the release of Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser Martinez after pleading guilty in California, they were charged last October in connection to jury tampering.

The pair pleaded not guilty to the charges until a superseding indictment was filed and charged the pair with conspiracy charges and named Mantanona as a coconspirator.

According to the indictment, Mantanona allegedly helped the defendants “corruptly” influence two jurors and an alternate juror to issue a not guilty verdict.

In addition to paying the jurors $1,000 cash for giving a favorable verdict to Raymond Martinez and Juanita Martinez, Mantanona allegedly “would call persons to attend the Martinez-Moser trial in order to influence jurors by their presence to vote (not guilty),” according to the indictment, which also stated Mantanona paid people he recruited $100 to influence the jurors.

Federal prosecutors also allege Raymond Martinez and Juanita Martinez called Mantanona over the phone to thank him for the not guilty verdict before stating, “Oh s---, … let's not talk about it on the phone,” documents state.

One of the men recruited to assist in the alleged conspiracy was Mantanona's brother, William Mantanona, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August 2021 to six months in prison, Post files state.

Although most jurors remain anonymous and identified by their initials in the superseding indictment, one of the jurors, Gregorio Tyquiengco, was charged and pleaded guilty to jury tampering in September 2019. Federal records show he has yet to be sentenced.