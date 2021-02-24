Couple safe after being separated while snorkeling

First responders were called to Tumon Bay on Tuesday morning after a couple had been separated while snorkeling inside the reef.

It happened around 8 a.m. behind the Dusit Thani Guam Resort, according to Guam Fire Department spokesman Kevin Reilly.

Units responded to a report of a missing snorkeler after the man was separated from his wife, and asked nearby paddleboarders to call 911.

Reilly said the pair was later reunited after the woman approached fire personnel who had been combing the shoreline to report that her husband was missing.

Both are safe and did not require any medical attention.