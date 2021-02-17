Couple spared from prison in federal drug case

A couple who were charged in federal court more than four years ago after attempting to smuggle nearly 15 grams of meth into Guam through the U.S. Postal Service were both spared from having to spend any time in prison.

Joshua Paul Reyes and his wife, Sylvia Leon Guerrero Reyes, were emotional inside the courtroom as they were sentenced before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Tuesday.

“I just want to say sorry for everything I did. Especially to you, my kids, my boss. It was a struggle to get to where I am today. I couldn’t have done it without my family, the court's help and my job,” Joshua Reyes said.

“How did you get off the track and fall into drugs?” Tydingco-Gatewood said.

“It was peer pressure. I hung around with the wrong people. I started using first. After using, I couldn’t afford it, so I moved on to selling it,” he said. “I don’t use alcohol or cigarettes. It was just meth that got the best of me.”

“How come ... our young island boys turn to drugs?” Tydingco-Gatewood said.

“It just appears and depends on who you hang out with. That’s how I ended up in a bad situation,” he said.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Moots told the court that his client has been clean since January 2018.

“The biggest problem is addiction,” Moots said. “The problem is that by selling you could use more and he used more.”

The U.S. Probation Office also noted that the defendant had tested positive for drug use between 2016 and 2018, while he was on pretrial release awaiting sentencing.

Joshua Reyes faced a maximum of 20 years in prison. He was sentenced, instead, to serve three years’ probation.

“Don’t blow it because it’s not often I give a sentence like this. But because it was such an unusual circumstance.” Tydingco-Gatewood said. “You can’t get back into drugs.”

He along with his wife had pleaded guilty in 2016 to attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. It was said in court that the 14.23 grams of drug was worth about $37,000.

Sylvia Reyes’ defense attorney Leilani Lujan told the court that her client is a cancer survivor.

“I am sorry to you, to my family and most of all to my kids for the wrong choices that I have made. I try to tell them you can make wrong choices but turn your life around. I am trying my best to be the best mom for them,” Sylvia Reyes said.

“I have a seven-year-old daughter who has no idea. I just don’t know how I’d be able to get through anything without being there with them ... I know that I am a good mom. I just made the wrong choice.”

The court asked her how she got tangled up in selling drugs.

“I’ve been with Josh for a very long time. When he got himself involved as a user, I didn’t know how to handle anything. But to be a family. Maybe I was blinded and never wanted to leave him. We now have four kids together. I know that I am my own person. I could’ve made better decisions. It was a truthful and honest mistake to go through,” she said.

She was sentenced to a one year probation.

On June 16, 2015, a package was received at the US Postal Service addressed to JP Reyes in Astumbo, Dededo, according to court documents.

It contained nearly 15 grams of meth when investigators replaced it with sham and a tracking device.

Investigators delivered it to the address on June 29 when law enforcement confronted the suspects. Sylvia Reyes told the feds that her husband sent $741 to Barbara M. Hunt in California for the drugs.