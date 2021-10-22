Couple to get separate trials in the murder of former mayor

The couple charged in the April killing of former Umatac Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez could go to trial in mid-December in the Superior Court of Guam.

Joyner Scott Sked and her boyfriend, Rudy Quinata, appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Thursday.

The pair will go to trial separately.

The parties continue to prepare to bring the cases before a jury.

There has been no indication as to who will go to trial first, but it was said in court that the trials will run consecutively.

Both are scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 12

Sked and Quinata were indicted and charged with murder as a first-degree felony and assault as a second-degree felony.

Both have since pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Sanchez was found beaten and stabbed at least 10 times.

Both defendants had prior cases.

Quinata had a manslaughter conviction in the 1980s and was released from prison. Sked had an arrest record when her 1-year-old child was found wandering on a street.