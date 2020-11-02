Couple voices concerns with new septic tank bill

Evelyn and Anthony Leon Guerrero bought their property in Toto about a decade ago and in that time they've separated the property into subdivisions with the intention of having their children develop the lots. But a measure intended to protect Guam's groundwater resources through additional restrictions on septic tank systems threatens to hamper those plans, the couple said.

Bill 404-35 bars new septic tank systems if the land is located in the Groundwater Protection Zone and if a public sewer is available, regardless of the size of the lot and whether the lot is part of a parental subdivision.

If there is no connection available, the bill prohibits new septic tanks if the lot is less than half an acre, and again ignores whether the land is part of a parental subdivision.

In terms of septic tank construction and sewage connections, Bill 404 essentially removes the parental subdivision exception on land in the Groundwater Protection Zone, which would otherwise allow a landowner's descendants to circumvent requirements normally applicable to improvements made on subdivided land.

The bill states that prohibiting further use of septic tanks in the Groundwater Protection Zone is necessary in light of some landowners using the parental subdivision exception to avoid the general rule requiring connection to a public sewer depending on the size of the lot.

Evelyn Leon Guerrero said her land is less than an acre and the subdivisions are less than the half-acre requirement in the bill.

The property lies in a jungle area and although family members wanted to connect to a system, there was no sewer line to connect to, she said, and their contractor said they needed to construct a septic tank. She was also told recently that her property sits within the Groundwater Protection Zone.

Without a sewer line available, Evelyn Leon Guerrero said, her children will need to construct septic tanks, as well, when they develop their lots. They haven't decided to do so yet, but she anticipates her children eventually will.

"That's my primary concern why this bill should not be passed," Evelyn Leon Guerrero said.

"It may protect the aquifer but it's not protecting my children and their children since they cannot build and the lots become useless. ... Are they going to be homeless? You're putting my children and my grandchildren in a situation like that. No. There's got to be a way to fix this problem that is polluting our groundwater system," she added.

The Leon Guerreros aren't alone in their concerns. The bill has proven unpopular among property owners who testified, among others, during a public hearing that Bill 404 will not protect the aquifer but will only make it more difficult for local families to own a home, especially on property from their parents under the parental subdivision law.

Anthony Leon Guerrero, Evelyn's husband, said Bill 404 would be fine if public sewer connections were available everywhere on island, and he would support it if that were the case.

"This bill has good intent if everyone can connect to the public sewer. But what happens which we couldn't connect and so we had our septic tank and leaching field. So that is why I'm against this bill unless the public sewer connection is available to everyone," Anthony Leon Guerrero said.

Cost to consumers

The financial statements attached to Bill 404 give insight on the cost to consumers should the legislation become law.

The cost of a gravity sewer connection is $150 to $200 per linear foot of sewer line, according to the statements, which were based on comments received from the Guam Waterworks Authority.

Sewer system development charges for new homes and buildings equate to $3,474 for new residences. Monthly sewer charges are $27.54 at the residential rate.

For owners of quarter-acre lots without access to public sewers, their options to connect also include the cost of land acquisition and surveying. And if owners cannot finance the options, they would need to wait for GWA or another developer to bring in the sewer line before they can develop their lots.

The financial statements also stated that an expansion of the sewer system in prioritized areas is in GWA's Capital Improvement Program, aligned with the Wellhead Protection Plan and elimination of septic tanks for the protection of groundwater resources.