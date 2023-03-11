The Supreme Court of Guam has given more time to interested parties to file briefs regarding an existing, but unenforced, local ban on abortion.

While justices of the Supreme Court of Guam are expecting to hear oral arguments April 25 on the "validity and enforceability of Public Law No. 20-134," or the abortion ban of 1990, they have set up a new schedule for interested parties to submit briefs, the Judiciary of Guam said in a press release.

The new schedule was issued after a request by the Guam Legislature. The court, in its release, reiterated it will tackle two legal questions on the matter: whether the Organic Act of Guam, as it existed in 1990, authorized the Guam Legislature to pass an unconstitutional law, or the Guam Legislature acted ultra vires in passing Public Law 20-134; and to the extent P.L. 20-134 is not void or otherwise unenforceable, has it been repealed by implication through subsequent changes in Guam law?

The court's revised schedule will now proceed as follows, the Judiciary said in the release:

Governor's brief: March 10.

Any party supporting the governor or supporting neither the governor nor the respondents: March 31.

Attorney General of Guam brief: April 7.

Any party supporting the Attorney General of Guam: April 14.

Governor's reply brief: April 19.

Prior to oral arguments set for 10 a.m. April 25, a status conference will be held at 10 a.m. April 10 in the Monessa G. Lujan Appellate Courtroom.

The case before the Supreme Court of Guam started in response to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's request in January for declaratory judgment, as she asked the high court to rule on legal matters regarding the law, which is under judicial injunction, but was never repealed by senators.

While Leon Guerrero argues the ban should remain void, Attorney General Douglas Moylan is seeking to rescind the injunction and begin enforcement of the decades-old law.