Court-appointed attorney: No conflict in Toto murder case

A newly court-appointed attorney in the murder case against defendant Katner Herry told the court that he does not have any conflict in providing legal representation.

Attorney Jeffrey Moots, who was the third court-appointed attorney for Herry, had to withdraw from the case earlier this month after he told the court that he represents a witness in a separate matter.

Herry appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Monday.

Quan, however, had to continue the hearing, as he awaits the pro tem order to be able to hear the case. Herry is scheduled to appear back in court on April 6.

Herry is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated assault and strangulation in connection with a January 2020 death in Toto.

Court documents state the suspect and victim are cousins.

The victim was found beaten to death along a closed-off road in Toto. Autopsy results showed the victim, Luciana Polly, had died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Herry has told police he was asleep when Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him.

He got upset and allegedly punched Polly several times in the face. He said he blacked out while chasing Polly toward Ramirez Street and could not remember what happened next. He did, however, state that he "killed Polly," according to court documents filed by the prosecution.

Polly's partially clothed body was found by children playing in the area.