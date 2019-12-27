An additional 13 child sex abuse lawsuits against the Boy Scouts of America have been settled and approved by the District Court of Guam.

Attorney Michael Berman negotiated settlements for 57 of his clients’ cases against the scout organization.

Previously the court had approved settlements for 44 cases against the Boy Scouts filed by Berman’s clients. Those settlements, which are confidential, have been paid out already, Berman confirmed.

On Dec. 24, the court approved another 13 cases and the settlement payments are anticipated in a “timely manner,” the attorney said.

Berman has one more Boy Scout case that is pending and a settlement letter has been sent but is still pending acceptance and the court’s approval.

The settlements are the product of a mediation session conducted by the 9th Circuit’s Mediation Office.

District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood noted that while settlement amounts being redacted is unusual, the large number of pending claims still being negotiated pose a “legitimate concern” to the other cases against the Boy Scouts.

Berman’s clients still have pending claims against the Archdiocese of Agana. Those lawsuits are pending the church’s bankruptcy action.