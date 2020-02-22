Court clerk subpoenaed in negligent homicide case

Former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. will have to wait at least another week to find out if the court will dismiss his negligent homicide case or move forward with his second criminal trial.

Torre's attorney has argued the Superior Court of Guam and the prosecution have violated his right to a speedy trial after the case didn't go before a jury within 60 days of the defendant asserting his rights. The prosecution contends Torre is to blame for the delays.

During a hearing on Friday, defense attorney Jay Arriola told the court he was unsuccessful in obtaining certain documents from Superior Court Clerk of Court Danielle Rosetti. Torre, the defendant, sought the documents to include as evidence in his motion to dismiss.

Arriola said on Friday that he had to subpoena the clerk to provide the court calendar from the day the previously assigned judge stepped down from the case to the day the case was heard for the first time before Judge Arthur Barcinas, who is now assigned to the case. He also asked the clerk to provide the case assignment procedures signed by the justices of the Supreme Court of Guam.

“As the custodian of records, it is required ... she produce records,” Arriola said, in part.

Barcinas took judicial notice of those requests.

Kristina Baird, administrator of the courts, stated, “The subpoena itself gave no indication as to what Ms. Rosetti would be appearing for. To have a bland subpoena appear for the clerk of court, especially someone of her rank and busy schedule, we are going to quash until we find out why she needs to appear. As I said, generally the clerk appears in her duties to certify court documents. That is it.”

"What defense is asking is for Ms. Rosetti to give legal conclusions in their favor, which she is not going to be able to do. She is just going to get up and state the facts of the case assignment rules, how the case assignments were that particular day.”

The defense also wants the clerk to confirm that there were no criminal cases involving the assertion of the right to a speedy trial being held between Jan. 8 and Feb. 20 and to confirm that Torre’s case “should have been assigned to the general jurisdiction of court including Judge (Alberto) Lamorena, Judge Barcinas or Judge (Maria) Cenzon or as directed by the presiding judge.”

“That’s definitely something the clerk of court will have to testify to,” said Barcinas.

After Judge Michael Bordallo stepped down from the case last month, it was assigned to two other judges, Judge Elyze Iriarte and Judge Anita Sukola, both of whom were disqualified before the case moved to Barcinas.

Arriola said the court refused to provide the requested documents after his initial Freedom of Information Act request, forcing the defense to subpoena.

Serge Quenga, Judiciary staff attorney, said the court did provide timely responses to Arriola’s FOIA request but portions of documents that showed "legal impressions" were redacted or committed.

“The defendant is entitled to know what is otherwise not a privileged communication sent to the clerk of court. We ask for the unredacted version,” Arriola said.

Judge Barcinas gave the court's administrative office until Thursday to respond.

Torre is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 28.

The former police officer is being tried in connection to the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.