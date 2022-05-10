A woman was arrested after being accused of attacking a pregnant woman known to her.

Eveann Marie Mori, 23, was charged with assault and assault on an unborn child as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, police responded to a Mangilao residence on Saturday.

The woman told police that she got home with her two children when Mori suddenly opened her car door, pulled her out by her hair, and punched her twice in the face, the prosecution in court documents state.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Mori allegedly kicked the woman in the stomach area twice, as a witness attempted to pull the defendant away.

The woman, is three months pregnant, was ordered on bed rest because medical professionals told her the attack put her at a high risk of possible miscarriage, court documents state.

Mori allegedly admitted to punching the woman because she was angry but denied knowing that the alleged victim is pregnant.