Court denies appeal for ex-soldier convicted in sex sting

A former Army sergeant convicted of enticing a minor for sexual favors was unsuccessful in appealing his case before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Wilfredo Lee Lopez Jr., who was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for one count of attempted enticement of a minor and two counts of transferring obscenity to a minor, argued the District Court of Guam erred by admitting into evidence edited video clips of his post-arrest interrogation.

He contends this created the misleading impression that he confessed to key elements of the charges. He further claims the court erred by denying his trial motions for acquittal.

“We reject Lopez’s claim of prejudicial error, deny relief with respect to additional contentions that the district court committed plain error, and affirm the judgment of conviction,” stated Ninth Circuit Senior Judge Carlos Bea in the decision filed July 6.

According to Post files, Lopez was accused of responding to an advertisement on Craigslist posted by a 13-year-old girl named "Brit."

In reality, "Brit" was an agent of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations taking part in a sting operation.

Over the course of about a month, Lopez reportedly spoke with and made several attempts to meet with "Brit," also sending her photographs of his penis and a video of himself masturbating.

Lopez was arrested by federal authorities on Nov. 22, 2017, and indicted on Dec. 6, 2017.

During sentencing in January 2019, Lopez said what he did "was stupid.”