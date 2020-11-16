The Superior Court of Guam has denied another challenge to the island's Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act.

The case was between Twaylla and Charles Taitague, and Guam Regional Medical City, Dr. Katrina Ibonia and an unnamed insurance company over the death of the Taitagues' infant daughter, Faith.

Judge Maria Cenzon, in a decision and order filed Oct. 27, stated that the law does not violate constitutional rights and dismissed the matter without prejudice.

It is unclear whether Ibonia has been served with the summons and complaint, and she has not entered an appearance in the lawsuit, according to the decision.

The ruling follows a similar decision in August, when Superior Court Judge Arthur Barcinas ordered to stay a case filed by the parents of the late 5-year-old boy Asher Lubofsky in order to proceed with arbitration.

Barcinas also found the mandatory arbitration law constitutional and organic.

Attorney Robert Keogh represented the plaintiffs in both cases. Whether either case will be appealed to the Supreme Court of Guam hasn't been decided, Keogh said.

May 2019 complaint

The Taitagues filed a complaint in May 2019, seeking declaratory judgment and injunctive relief with respect to the application of the arbitration law, as well as general damages for the wrongful death of their child in the amount of $11 million, and other costs.

Guam's mandatory arbitration law requires parties to go through the out-of-court procedure before malpractice claims can be brought to court. Critics claim the law bars access to courts with costly arbitration that claimants may not be able to afford.

The Taitagues argued that the costs and "unconsented" arbitration placed on them violates constitutionally and organically guaranteed fundamental rights, Cenzon's decision stated.

But, as the judge further indicated, the decades-old arbitration act has been challenged many times in the courts but has managed to stand its ground.

"That only a single Guam Supreme Court case ... has addressed the mandates set forth in the MMMAA and was limited only to the ruling that it did not violate the separation of powers doctrine lends credence to the opinions of the trial courts that the MMMAA is not unconstitutional," Cenzon stated.

The Supreme Court case referenced involved the separation of powers. In 2004, the high court overturned an earlier ruling from the Superior Court that determined the arbitration law to be in violation of the separation of powers doctrine.

In Barcinas' ruling in the Lubofsky case, because the Supreme Court did not address other matters involving the arbitration law, the judge considered the issue of whether the act is unconstitutional on other grounds ultimately unresolved.

However, in his case, Barcinas did determine the law to be constitutional because the court could not determine with the facts presented that the arbitration act was not narrowly tailored to accomplish the legislative purpose of addressing the cost of malpractice insurance on Guam.

Series of discussions

In 2019, a series of roundtable discussions was held by lawmakers to gather input on the arbitration law for potential amendment, and inequities addressed during these hearings were noted by the Taitagues in court filings.

Cenzon stated that it would be prudent for parties wishing to challenge perceived inequities in law to seek redress from the Legislature, "rather than from courts which are constrained by the plain language of the law. In this case, the plain language of the law mandates plaintiffs' claims be submitted to mandatory arbitration."

However, the only legislation to have surfaced from the 2019 hearings was a bill introduced by Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, which does not remove the arbitration requirement but creates some financial assistance for eligible individuals – similar to what had been proposed by some doctors. The measure has since been withdrawn.

The arbitration act is also being challenged in the District Court of Guam, where the case – a limited consolidation of two complaints – remains under advisement.