Court denies dismissal of charges in teen's murder

Brandon Michael Acosta will still be tried on charges of aggravated murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct after a Superior Court of Guam judge denied his request to dismiss those criminal charges.

Acosta is being tried in the 2018 death of 15-year-old Timicca Nauta.

Judge Vernon Perez filed his decision and order on Friday.

The defense made the request during his trial in March, arguing that the prosecution had failed to prove Acosta sexually assaulted the victim or that the sexual assault occurred prior to the teen's death.

However, Perez states that a rape victim "need not be alive at the time of penetration provided the sexual assault is part of a continuous transaction" and that the superseding indictment against Acosta alleges that the sexual assault occurred under circumstances involving another felony, that being aggravated assault.

Additionally, the court is leaving the decision regarding the aggravated murder charges up to the jury.

The FBI testified during the trial that Acosta's DNA evidence matched the samples collected from Nauta's body.

The prosecution argued that all of the evidence has been collected and, at this point, it's too late for the defendant to argue for the aggravated murder and criminal sexual conduct charges to be dismissed.

Trial has been on hold since the Judiciary closed the majority of its operations in March due to the government shutdown caused by COVID-19.

A status hearing will be set once criminal jury trials resume.