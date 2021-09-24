Two men facing attempted murder-related charges in connection with a shooting reported in Hågat in February were denied their combined requests to have their cases dismissed.

Defendants Randy Junior Chaco Nauta, 34, and Anthony Vincent Ignacio, 36, were both charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

The defense contends the evidence will show Nauta's use of force was permitted and he never should have been arrested. The defense further argued the Guam Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General's prosecution division failed to apply Guam's Castle Doctrine in this case.

The defense argued both defendants were ambushed.

Judge Maria Cenzon, who issued her decision earlier this week, disagreed stating that the government has shown proof that the defendants broke the law.

The court also reviewed video footage taken from the scene of the shooting and concluded that the Castle Doctrine Act, which allows the use of force in self-defense inside one's home or vehicle, does not apply to the defendants.

Sawed-off shotgun

According to Post files, the shooting occurred on Feb. 16 on San Francisco Street in Hågat. The 34-year-old male victim survived.

Nauta was in the passenger's seat of Ignacio's car when they drove up to the victim and got into an argument, court documents state.

Nauta used a sawed-off shotgun and shot the victim multiple times, the prosecution alleges in court documents.