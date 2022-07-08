Court denies Ko San Nicolas’ call for mistrial

Steps were taken to prevent any prejudice to defendant Frank "Ko" San Nicolas during his second sexual assault trial in local court.

That’s according to Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas, who denied the spiritual healer and ex-Port Authority police officer's request for a mistrial.

The decision and order were filed in court Wednesday.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola called for a mistrial and claimed prosecutorial misconduct, arguing that the prosecutor tried to elicit hearsay statements from government witness Matthew Sablan about the alleged rape.

The court had ordered the witness to provide only limited testimony that would avoid any hearsay statements.

The following is the testimony in question between the prosecutor and witness Sablan:

Prosecuting attorney Richelle Canto: "Matt, were you there when the victim revealed that she was sexually assaulted to your mutual friends?"

Sablan: "Yes, I was."

The defense repeatedly objected during testimony and called for a mistrial.

Canto contends it was the defense who cross-examined the defendant’s son, Hila’an San Nicolas, about a meeting among friends where the victim disclosed the assault that ultimately offered a foundation to support Canto’s line of questioning.

The following is the testimony in question between the defense and witness Hila’an San Nicolas:

Arriola: "Now, you just indicated that maybe the day after this incident, you gave her an apology, correct?"

Hila’an San Nicolas: "Yes."

Arriola: "And that is because she came, she approached you and several other people and made her claim. Excuse me. She made her allegations in front of all these people about being sexually assaulted, correct?"

Hila’an San Nicolas: "Correct."

The court decided a mistrial is not warranted.

“Even if the foundation was laid, the prosecutor took the questioning of Sablan one step too far,” Barcinas said in his decision.

The judge struck a portion of Sablan’s testimony from the record, preventing the jury from referring to it during deliberations.

“The court finds that the prosecutor's line of questioning does not so infect the trial with unfairness such that it is a denial of due process for several reasons,” Barcinas said in his order. “The court finds that the contended line of questioning was not blatant, flagrant or intentional. Further, the court observed that the prosecutor's questions that followed the initial contended question, moved away from the hearsay statement and the potential to elicit a hearsay response from Sablan. The court finds that the contended line of questioning does not so infect the trial with unfairness such that defendant is denied due process because the prosecutor's line of questions to Sablan and the answers thereto was stricken from the record.”

Barcinas admonished Canto for exceeding the permitted scope of Sablan's testimony as a witness, and for her unintended use of the inevitable and unavoidable hearsay statement in her question.

“A mistrial is appropriate only where a cautionary instruction is unlikely to cure the prejudicial impact of the error,” he said. “The court finds that reasonable steps were taken to cure any prejudice to defendant.”

The victim has since told her side of the story on the witness stand.

Trial resumes Monday.