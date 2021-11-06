The former Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority attorney charged with wire fraud and money laundering in connection with rental payments under the Section 8 housing program was denied his request for a mistrial in the District Court of Guam.

Mark Smith argued that the court denied his statutory and constitutional right to be present at every trial stage when the court told the parties it unilaterally excused approximately 43 potential jurors outside Smith’s presence. He also renewed his request for continuance of the trial due to the ongoing pandemic.

Chief Judge Ramona Manglona denied the request Thursday.

Jury selection for his trial will continue in federal court Monday.

Smith was initially charged in early 2017 along with his friend, Glenn Wong, who worked as a flight attendant.

Smith is accused of receiving housing payments through Wong, despite his conflict of interest as GHURA counsel. Smith is further alleged to have used Wong to conceal ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 program.

The indictment against Wong was dismissed in June as authorities learned that he had died in May.