Court denies request to lift stay in archdiocese bankruptcy

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood of the District Court of Guam denied a motion to lift a stay in the Archdiocese of Agana's bankruptcy case, which would have allowed at least four claimants to proceed with trial.

The court found that lifting the stay to litigate civil cases is not the most efficient manner to proceed in the bankruptcy case. The archdiocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2019.

Attorney Delia Lujan-Wolff had filed a motion to lift the stay on litigation proceedings to allow several claimants to proceed with trial and determine the value of claims and settle issues with the church's insurance.

The stay was put in place, but Lujan-Wolff argued the church has not initiated any action to compel insurers to meet their contractual obligations.

It is undeniable that the civil cases against the debtor are connected to, and would interfere with, the bankruptcy case, the court found. "Most, if not all, of the plaintiffs in the civil cases are creditors who filed a proof of claim in the instant bankruptcy proceeding."

List of creditors

Judge Tydingco-Gatewood noted that in addition to the survivors of sexual abuse, the archdiocese's list of creditors includes First Hawaiian Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Small Business Administration, Boy Scouts of America, an unsecured claim in excess of $7 million with Bank of Guam, and the School Sisters of Notre Dame.

Lifting the stay, the judge said, so the civil litigation can proceed for an indefinite period of time, would greatly prejudice the creditors.

Additionally the court found the other 200-plus survivors would be prejudiced because those survivors whose cases were not selected to proceed to trial would have to wait in line for the trials to conclude.