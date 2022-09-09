Court dismisses challenge to overseas voting laws

A group of Americans, including three who live on Guam, have failed a legal test in their attempt to change current federal and state voting laws.

A federal district court judge in Hawaii has dismissed a lawsuit brought by individuals living in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam, formerly residing in the Aloha state, who object to being excluded from national and state programs that allow U.S. citizens living in foreign countries, and also the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, to participate in state and national elections by mail-in ballots.

The ruling, which granted a motion for summary judgement to end the suit, described that the “narrow” legal issue before the court was whether two laws – the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, and Hawaii’s Uniform Military and Overseas Voters Act – “violate the Equal Protection Clause by declining to extend the right to vote absentee in federal elections” to the former Hawaii residents.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“The Court rejects Plaintiffs’ argument that the statutes are unconstitutional merely because they do not grant Plaintiffs a right given to others, particularly when Plaintiffs’ fellow territorial residents lack such a right,” Judge Jill Otake, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, wrote in her 38-page order.

Equally American, an organization that brought the suit and other legal challenges to federal laws that exclude U.S. territories from legal protections or programs afforded to residents of the 50 states, panned the decision as applying the “most lenient form of legal review” when considering the legal arguments presented.

In a release, Neil Weare, the organization's president and founder, took issue with another conclusion from the court: that Congress and state legislatures are allowed to limit voter eligibility for the unincorporated territories, including Guam.

“When legislatures selectively exclude some people from being eligible to vote while including others who are similarly situated, that should be subject to the court’s highest level of judicial scrutiny,” he stated. “It also defies reason to protect the right to vote for president for people who move from a state to the Northern Mariana Islands, but to deny that right to people who move to Guam, another U.S. territory that is less than 150 miles away. Where you live shouldn't affect your right to vote.”

But Otake ruled that according to “well-established” case law, where you live does affect your right to vote in the United States. She cited cases that concluded “territorial residents do not have a right to vote in federal elections,” including one involving Guam that states the right to vote for U.S. president granted by the Constitution “inheres not in citizens but in states.”

Similarly, former residents of the 50 states have “no fundamental right” to vote where they used to live, an assertion the plaintiffs concede, according to Otake’s ruling.

‘Super citizens’

The defendants, who include Hawaii’s chief election officer, argued that if the absentee voting privilege were granted to residents of Guam, it would create a class of “super citizens” who are able to vote in federal elections while other island residents cannot.

“Concern about the disparity that would result from the creation of super citizen territorial residents who could vote in federal elections is a plausible policy reason for treating the subject territories as part of the ‘United States,’” Otake ruled, supporting legislative efforts to not consider Guam an “overseas” area in these programs.

Weare, when sending his release about the dismissal, told media the group would share information about an appeal “hopefully soon.”

“Plaintiffs will decide whether to appeal the case to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in the coming weeks,” he stated.

The Guam-based plaintiffs, according to court documents, are Vicente Topasna Borja, Edmund Frederick Schroeder Jr. and Patricia Arroyo Rodriguez. All three are currently registered to vote locally, the Guam Election Commission confirmed.