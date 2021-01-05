The criminal charges against a 25-year-old man accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl, including allegedly raping her once, were tossed out of the Superior Court of Guam.

A decision and order on Monday dismissed the charges without prejudice against Austin Joseph Quitugua.

The prosecution requested that the court dismiss the case stating that “it would be in the best interest of justice as the victim has relocated off island and no longer wishes to pursue charges.”

“Defendant acknowledged that the dismissal is without prejudice and that the (prosecution) can refile the charges,” Judge Dana Gutierrez stated in her decision and order.

The court also lifted any conditional release orders and restrictions against Quitugua.

Quitugua was indicted on first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In August 2019, Guam police received a complaint from the female minor who reported that a man known known to her had allegedly sexually assaulted her on several occasions since December 2018, court files state.

The victim told police the first assault happened while she was on Christmas break and that Quitugua made her promise not to tell anyone about it, court documents state.

A second assault allegedly occurred in January 2019. According to court documents, the third assault and the fourth – in which the girl was allegedly raped – happened on the same day in July.