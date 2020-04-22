Court dismisses quarantine, open government lawsuit

A Superior Court of Guam judge dismissed a lawsuit that argued for the release of Guam residents who arrived from Manila and were placed into mandatory quarantine in hotels on March 19.

The claim also asked that the court revoke the governor's executive order that suspends the open government law.

Sedfrey Linsangan filed the petition in local court last month. He challenged the response of the governor and the Department of Public Health and Social Services to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Elyze Iriarte ruled that Linsangan's request for the passengers to be released is moot. Those travelers were released and allowed to go home after they spent 14 days in the government's designated quarantine sites.

Linsangan further argued the suspension of the open government law is unconstitutional.

Iriarte states in her decision and order filed April 20 that the open government claims are "unripe."

The court also noted that Linsangan had failed to serve the petition to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero or to DPHSS Director Linda Unpingo-DeNorcey, the government officials mainly responsible for the quarantine decision.