Court documents: 4 drug busts in 4 traffic stops

The Superior Court of Guam held hearings on Saturday, and the bulk of the eight hearings were focused on traffic stops that led to alleged discovery of drugs.

Rudolfo Palma Orallo

On Feb. 22, a police officer stopped a car driven by Rudolfo Palma Orallo Jr., 45. Orallo allegedly failed to signal when changing lanes and the license plate light was defective.

The officer observed Orallo, who allegedly had shaking hands and jerky movements, court documents state. The officer saw a thick stack of folded money extending from Orallo’s left pant pocket.

In response to a question, Orallo allegedly told the officer he had been arrested for a firearms violation. He also allegedly consented to the vehicle being searched.

The officer found a bag with suspected crystal methamphetamine. In a cigarette box, which was in Orallo’s left pant pocket, were an improvised glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue and more cash. The folded cash in his pocket was $1,970. Orallo said the money was from cockfighting proceeds, documents state.

Orallo was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Charles Mantanona Taitano Jr. and Joanne Gayo Cabuag

Charles Mantanona Taitano Jr., 42, and Joanne Gayo Cabuag, 29, face third-degree felony charges after bags with suspected methamphetamine residue were found in the car they were in.

On Feb. 20, a police officer stopped the vehicle, which had an expired 2017 registration sticker. Taitano said he and Cabuag were going to a nearby store. Cabuag said she had asked Taitano to drop her at the home they had stopped in front of, documents state. When the officer asked a group of people sitting in front of the house if they knew Cabuag or Taitano, they shook their heads, documents state.

The police officer noted that the car had no front passenger seat and the car’s ignition housing was missing and there was a screwdriver in the ignition, documents state.

The license plate did not match the blue Toyota Tercel’s vehicle identification number, or VIN.

When asked, Taitano allegedly admitted that he had been in trouble with the law before for a stolen vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle after gaining consent and found an improvised glass pipe in a purple wallet. Taitano allegedly said it was his daughter’s wallet and was surprised to see a pipe in it. Near Cabuag’s seat in the back were two plastic bags, each with a straw containing suspected methamphetamine residue.

Taitano and Cabuag were charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. Taitano faces an additional charge of vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.

Resisting arrest

Hegard Iechad, 45, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, resisting arrest as a misdemeanor and expired registration and operating a vehicle without a valid license as violations.

Police stopped a vehicle with an expired registration. The defendant allegedly admitted to the car’s registration being expired and allegedly told the officer he lost his license. Police asked if Iechad had weapons and he allegedly went through his pockets and pulled out a modified glass pipe. He raised his hand as if attempting to throw it, documents state. When police secured the pipe, Iechad allegedly started turning away, apparently attempting to break free from a police officer’s grasp. The residue in the pipe tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Allegedly throwing drugs out the window

Joseph James Camacho, 52, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony; and expired registration, no mandatory insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid license – all as violations.

Around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 21, officers stopped a gray Mazda 3 with expired registration. The officer confirmed the registration was expired and the vehicle had no insurance. An officer allegedly saw something thrown out of the vehicle. When he checked, he found an Altoids mint tin with a glass pipe and several resealable bags with what looked like methamphetamines. When police asked the defendant why he threw them out, he allegedly responded he was scared. He also allegedly responded to officers’ questions that he got the methamphetamines from a man at a game room in Maite. When officers asked him when he last smoked meth, he allegedly said he had smoked meth 20 minutes before he was pulled over.