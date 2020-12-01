A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked two boys known to him.

Arvin Gorong, 25, was charged with family violence as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, police responded to a complaint at a residence in Yigo on Monday.

The suspect started arguing and chasing one of the victims, documents state.

A second victim allegedly told police that he tried to hold the suspect to prevent him from hurting the other victim when the suspect bit his arm and refused to let go.

The victim told officers the suspect would get violent every time he sniffs butane, documents state.